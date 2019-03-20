Gambia: Executive Member, 5 Others Leave GDC

Six members of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) including the head of Research, Strategy and Policy in the party's executive, Abdoulie Cham have left the party owing to what they called lack of satisfaction on how their party operates.

The persons who left are Abdoulie Cham - Head of Research, Strategy and Policy (National Executive), Honourable Ali Nget - Parliamentary Candidate Old Yundum Constituency, Rina Mendy - Women Mobiliser and First Gambian artist to join the GDC, Samba Nget also known as Pa Nget - Old Yundum

Constituency Chairman, Modou Sowe - GDC Chairman-Kunkujang Village, and Abdoulie Cham - GDC Chairman Nema Kunku Village.

They told Foroyaa that they came to GDC voluntarily and are thankful to the party for giving them a chance to serve the people of the country in their various capacities.

"We are analysing the political situation and will declare the person we wish to support when necessary," they told Foroyaa.

Mambangick Njai, the Public Relations Officer of the Party said it is only Abdoulie Cham among the deserters who was a member of the executive of the Party. He added that all other members were not holding any executive position.

On the claim that the way the party is run is not satisfactory, the PRO told Foroyaa that that claim is unfounded and cannot be substantiated. He adduced that GDC has a structure that is well organised and the Party is not run by an individual.