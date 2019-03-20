Cameroon-WHO Relations - New Resident Representative Presents Introduction Letters

This was during an audience granted him by the Minister of External Relations on March 19, 2019.

The newly designated Resident Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Habimana Phanuel has presented his Letters of Introduction to the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella. The Rwandanborn diplomat handed his accreditation documents in an audience on March 19, 2019 at the Ministry of External Relations.

Born in February 1963, Habimana Phanuel has a Doctorate Degree in Tropical Medicine obtained in January 1991 in Belgium and a Master's degree in Public Health acquired from the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa. He served as interim Resident Representative of WHO since April 2018 before his appointment. Dr Habimana Phanuel was before his appointment Chief of Health Programmes for Children, Adolescents and Nutrition, a position, he occupied for over four years.

His professional care indicates that he has a rich working experience with the World Health Organisation given that he joined the organisation in 1994 and has since then served in several countries, researching on health and nutrition related issues. His areas of interest are children health, infections and treating HIV/AIDS. From March 2007 to September 2013, Dr Habimana Phanuel was Regional Adviser for Children and Adolescent Health for Africa, working with competent partners and institutions for the improvement of children health.

During the said period under his leadership, nine countries benefited technical and financial support to carry out surveys on quality and frequency of health care for children, maternal and infant mortality. Having worked as Medical Doctor in Luxemburg for over two years before getting into WHO, Dr Habimana Phanuel understands certain infectious diseases in children and adults.