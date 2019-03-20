South Africa: Three Dead, One Critical After 'Execution-Style' Shooting in PE

Port Elizabeth police are on the hunt for the perpetrators of a triple murder after the bodies of one man and two women, who had been shot execution-style, were found lying next to each other in a field in Walmer on Tuesday.

A fourth person is fighting for her life in hospital.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said officers were patrolling in Yoyo Street in Walmer when they saw four people lying in a field next to a gravel road.

"On closer observation, the members found that all four of them sustained gunshot wounds to their heads," she said.

The deceased are two females and one male, identified as 23-year-old Sinethemba Dumezweni from Walmer.

"At this stage, the identity of the females are unknown and the victims were shot execution-style," Van Rensburg added.

Motive

Van Rensburg explained that the motive for the murders has not been determined but police have ruled out robbery as a motive because their cellphones were found at the scene.

Van Rensburg appealed to the community to assist law enforcement agencies to identify the two women.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga, said that the 72-hour activation plan should be used so that the killers can be traced.

"I want these barbaric criminals behind bars and all resources, including Crime Intelligence, forensic experts, and seasoned detectives, to ensure that no intelligence, evidence and information that could ensure a successful arrest is lost," said Ntshinga.

The commissioner said a dedicated team has been assigned to conduct the investigation.

Source: News24