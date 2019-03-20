20 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pitch Black Afro Murder Case - Pathologist to Testify in Bail Hearing On Monday

By Sesona Ngqakamba

The inability of a State pathologist to testify in the bail hearing of murder accused Thulani Ngcobo, popularly known as Pitch Black Afro, has delayed the matter - again.

Last Thursday, the case was postponed because the pathologist failed to attend and a warrant of arrest was issued.

In the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, Magistrate Piet du Plessis said he was told that the pathologist was out of the country and would only be back on Sunday.

The case was postponed to March 25.

Du Plessis promised a disappointed Ngcobo that his bail application would be concluded on Monday (March 25) morning.

Ngcobo, who has been in custody for almost three months now, faces charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice in connection with the death of his wife, Catherine Modusane, at a Johannesburg bed and breakfast on December 31.

But the kwaito artist's lawyer, Meshack Maluleke, claimed that Modusane could have sustained her injuries before she returned to the B and B to be with his client.

This was why a pathologist was required.

