South Africa: Ramaphosa Sharpens Batohi's Bite, Proclaims NDPP Investigating Direcorate

President Cyril Ramaphosa has proclaimed the establishment of the Investigating Directorate in the Office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Presidency said in a statement on Wednesday that this was done to address allegations emerging from various commissions of inquiry, and corruption-related crimes in general.

The Investigating Directorate was proclaimed in terms of Section 7(1) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, 1998 (Act No.32 of 1998).

"This has been done on the recommendation of the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, the Minister of Police and the National Director of Public Prosecutions," the presidency said.

The Presidency said the new directorate will investigate common law offences including fraud, forgery, uttering, theft and any offence involving dishonesty.

It'll also be tasked with investigating any unlawful activities relating to serious corruption including offences or criminal or unlawful activities that was revealed at commissions and inquiries, such as the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.

Source: News24