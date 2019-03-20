Angola: Cultura Minister Stresses Social Peace, Harmony in Families

Luanda — Angolan minister Carolina Cerqueira Tuesday in Luanda called for joint efforts to ensure the social peace of families in the country.

Carolina Cerqueira invited all Angolans to reflect on the organisation of the family and its context in the current Family Law and the country's Constitution.

Speaking at the lecture on "Father responsibility in restructuring the Angolan family", to mark Father's Day (19 March), she defended a climate of harmony and stability.

According to her, such an environment should begin in homes and neighborhood to ensure an increasingly united Angola, in solidarity with citizens committed to the recovery of family, civic and patriotic values.

The minister said that in addition to affection, attention and contribution to the growth of the child, the man also has rights and obligations that should be guaranteed by law to assist in domestic tasks.

She added that the law provides for paternity leave, which gives the father the possibility of monitoring the mother for five or six days to care for the infant in the first days of life.

To Carolina Cerqueira, the date serves as a reflection for all and especially the young people to value and respect the role of the father in society.