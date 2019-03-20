South Africa: Suspect Arrested for the Rape and Murder of Minors in Sebokeng

press release

Police in Sebokeng in the Sedibeng District have arrested a 22-year old suspect on charges of rape and murder involving two girls aged 13 and 9 years.

A police officer at around 02h00 on Wednesday morning, 20 March 2019 responded to an alert of children screaming and in arrival at the scene, found the 22-year old suspect. Inside the house police also found the body of a 9-year-old girl who was declared dead on the scene as well as a 13-year old girl with multiple injuries. Preliminary reports reveal that the 13-year old had also been raped.

Police confiscated weapons believed to have been used by the suspect during the commission of the crimes.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has condemned this atrocious incident against children, and together with police management, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased girl; also wishing the 13-year old in hospital a speedy and smooth recovery.

"We can only hope that the swift arrest of the suspect will bring some kind of comfort to the family. Police must leave no stone unturned in making sure that all bases are covered towards a watertight case leading up to a successful conviction by the Courts," said the Provincial Commissioner.