South Africa: Fourways Hospital Shooting - Woman Still in a Serious Condition in Hospital

The woman who was shot in her face outside Life Fourways Hospital in Johannesburg on Tuesday is still in a serious condition in hospital, according to Gauteng police.

The woman had been driving in the vicinity of the hospital when a man, believed to be her partner, shot her twice in her face before driving off.

He apparently took his own life a few kilometres from where she was shot.

On Wednesday, police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said there were no new developments in the case.

"A case of attempted murder was opened and it will still be investigated even if he has passed on. The investigating officer will still investigate and submit all the evidence and statements to the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) for exhibition," said Masondo.

He said the police were still waiting for the woman to recover so that they could obtain a statement from her.

News24 contacted the hospital for comment but was told that no information could be shared about the patient's condition.

Late on Tuesday Life Healthcare posted a statement on its Twitter account: "Our thoughts are with those impacted by this unfortunate incident. We would like to assure the community that there is no security risk and hospital operations continue unaffected."

An eyewitness told News24 on Tuesday that the alleged shooter, aged 54, had been driving a white Range Rover from the direction of Cedar Lakes Estate when he suddenly parked his vehicle at a traffic circle, got out and shot the woman.

"For some reason, he got out at the circle and walked out to her car, shot her twice, got back into his car and went around the circle and drove back out again," the witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, said.

