Nigeria: Breaking - Gunmen Attack Worshipers On Their Way to Mosque in Osogbo

Muslims at Aleluya Estate in Osogbo, Capital of Osun State escaped deaths by a whisker this morning as suspected gunmen trailed them on their way to mosque.

The Muslims in the area said some men carrying guns trailed and tried to shoot at them on their way to the mosque for the early morning 'Subuhi' prayer, .

One of the victims who made distress call to his relatives to seek help, said that his brothers also face similar experience.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Abu Mustapha who heard about the incident mobilised policemen from the Dada Estate Police Divisional Headquarters.

Policemen arrived at the scene promptly and one of the gunmen was arrested and a gun was recovered from him.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State Police Command, Folasade Odoro confirmed the incident.

She told Daily Trust that the suspect was taken to Dada Estate police station for interrogation.