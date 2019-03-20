South Africa: Missing Slindelo Sought By Dannhauser Police

press release

Dannhauser police are appealing for assistance from members of the community in locating Slindelo Khumalo (14) of Martha Farm, Dannhauser. She was last seen on 25 February 2019 by her family and has never returned home. She was wearing a navy short, grey jersey and a peach short sleeve shirt. Slindelo was schooling at the Mzokhanyayo High School in Grootgeluk Farm. She was last seen at the Osizweni location.

Anyone with information that can assist police in locating her whereabouts is requested to contact Detective Constable Sthole on 034 621 6500/084 204 5067 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.