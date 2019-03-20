Liberia: AEL Provides Safe Drinking Water

In an effort to provide safe drinking water for citizens and residents of Bong County, the Association of Evangelicals of Liberia (AEL) has constructed and turned over 31 hand pumps to communities in Zota District.

Prior to the construction of the hand pumps, the inhabitants in the District have over the years been finding it very challenging to access to safe drinking water, many of whom are women who used to walk isolated distances to fetch water.

This Paper Investigation gathered that some of the citizens mainly children lost their lives as a result of drinking from nearby creeks.

The situation is also said to have coxed the intensification of chloride and diarrhea in many of those communities.

After being in the melee for many years, it was like a downing of a new day in the lives of the inhabitants when AEL started the construction of hand pumps in 2015.

The organization, through its Bong County Program Officer Mr. Francis Maxwell, told this paper that out of the 31 hand pumps, ten were constructed for schools in the District, while the remaining 21 for the communities.

Maxwell stated that they did not only construct hand pumps, but also rehabilitated seven hand pumps and at the same time built ten hand washing stations and seven latrine facilities in the District as part of efforts to ensure sanitation practices and Open Defecation Free (ODF) communities.

At the same time, some of the beneficiaries of the hand pumps have extended commendations to AEL and partners for the gesture and promised to maintain the pumps.

Mr. Alfred Flomokoyah, a resident of Global Village told our touring reporter that they are contended for what AEL has done for them.

"I am very happy and I don't even know what to say. We have been suffering here for so long and no one can come to our aid, but out of surprise, we saw AEL constructing hand pumps," he added.

"We the Leaders of this community were not interested in what AEL was doing because people have over the past taken money from us and promised to construct hand pumps but no avail; so we thought AEL was another organization that would have lied to us, but they have constructed hand pumps in our community without asking us for any cent," he said.

Our correspondent who toured the facilities said the hand pumps were constructed in consultation with the Environmental Protection Agency and other local County authorities.