South Africa: Security Guard Shot and Wounded in Attempted Gold Heist Dies

One of two guards who were shot at during an attempted gold heist along the R21 in Boksburg on Tuesday has died.

A group of about 10 robbers attempted to steal gold the two guards were transporting in an armoured Toyota Land Cruiser.

The guards were taken to hospital after the car was riddled with bullets. Police said one of the guards succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

"We have got confirmation that the driver of the vehicle passed on, and we will now investigate a case of murder," said police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele.

"The charge will be added to the attempted murder case which is in place for the survivor, and another of robbery," Makhubele added.

The suspects made off with firearms belonging to the two victims.

"They were transporting gold along the R21 in Jet Park in Boksburg when they were attacked by the group," Makhubele said on Monday.

Ekurhuleni police have launched a manhunt for the suspects, some of whom fled the scene in two vehicles before police arrived.

