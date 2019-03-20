20 March 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Zambian Envoy to Kenya Succumbs to Injuries After Road Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
Four diplomats from Zambia and Botswana were involved in a road accident at Lukenya bridge on Mombasa-Nairobi Highway on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Zambian High Commissioner to Kenya Brenda Muntemba has succumbed to injuries sustained during a road accident in Lukenya last month.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau confirmed Muntemba died at the Nairobi Hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where she was receiving treatment.

The accident occurred in Lukenya when a trailer collided head-on with the vehicle carrying her together with Botswana's ambassador to Kenya Duke Lephoko who survived the crash.

Prior to her appointment as High Commissioner, Muntemba served as Southern Province Police Commissioner and Chief Program Officer at UNESCO in Zambia.

Kenya

No Drought Deaths, No Food Crisis, DP Ruto Insists

Deputy President William Ruto has insisted that no Kenyan has starved to death because of the drought in parts of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.