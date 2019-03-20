20 March 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gangla Elected New Kenya Rugby Union Chair

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Geoffrey Oduor Gangla has been elected as the new Kenya Rugby Union chairman after beating his closest competitor Sasha Mutai by 13 votes in the election exercise carried out at the RFUEA Grounds on Wednesday evening.

Gangla managed to get 33 votes against Mutai's 20 with former Kenya Commercial Bank RFC chairman Asiko Oworo only managing two.

He (Gangla) will now have to resign from his position as the Union Honorary Secretary to take over the new post for a period of two years as per the Sports Act (2013). He takes over from Richard Omwela who chose not to defend his seat despite being constitutionally allowed to.

The election was carried out despite a letter from the Sports Ministry on Tuesday evening asking for its postponement for 'consultations'.

"We received the letter yesterday but decided since there is no court order or a decision from the members in an AGM not to carry out the election, we will continue as per our constitution," said Omwela as he addressed the AGM.

Kenya

No Drought Deaths, No Food Crisis, DP Ruto Insists

Deputy President William Ruto has insisted that no Kenyan has starved to death because of the drought in parts of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.