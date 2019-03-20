Seychelles: President Faure Holds Bilateral Meeting With King Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

press release

20 March 2019 Saudi Arabia, Riyadh: The President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure held bilateral talks with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Royal Highness King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud this morning.

President Faure was welcomed at the Al Yamamah Royal Palace (Royal Court) where bilateral discussions between the two leaders were held, as part of his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Despite geographical distances, Seychelles and Saudi Arabia has over the years maintained a strong bilateral relationship based on shared vision and mutual aspirations. Bilateral ties Seychelles intends to further consolidate to new heights following President Faure's official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.