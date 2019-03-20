Malawi: Chilima Rules Out 'Mafana' Rigging Malawi Watershed Elections

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has maintained that the electorate should go en masse to cast their ballots on May 21 in the watershed elections and dispelled fears that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government can rig elections, describing them as 'mafana' [amateurs].

Chilima campaining in Dedza Rural

Veteran politican Daniel Mlomo campaigning for UTM as Chilima watches

Chilima speaking at a whistle-stop meeting at Bembeke in Dedza rural on Tuesday assured them of victory come May 2019.

"Don't be discouraged that they will rig. These people will not rig the elections, they are just amateurs. Your vote will count, no rigging be assured," he said.

He told them that UTM will form the next government, urging them to ensure they influence change with their votes and not to vote out of mercy or habit.

Chilima also urged the people to seriously hold leaders accountable for service delivery in transformative development.

In his speeches, Chilima focused on agriculture, economic development and education while reminding the people about the power of the ballot paper.

Chilima assured the people that UTM government will ensure that students have access to good education through construction of good and standard school blocks, provision of all required learning materials and ensure that teachers are getting salaries in time.

He assured the people of Introducing pension scheme for elderly people and construction of good roads .

Chilima said he would do away with the Farm Input Subsidy Program (Fisp) as he promised to revive the agriculture sector and make fertiliser affordable instead of promoting subsidies which he said do not benefit all Malawians.

He also said his government would promote mechanized farming where cooperatives would access farm machinery such as tractors to be used at cooperative level.