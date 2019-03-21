Nigeria: '80% of Primary Healthcare Facilities in Nigeria Not Functional'

The Country Director, PharmAccess Foundation, Njide Ndili has stated that despite having about 30,000 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across Nigeria, only about 20 per cent functions per time, thereby disenfranchising many Nigerians of accessible healthcare services.

Addressing journalists at the press conference organised by Sterling Bank Plc in Lagos recently to officially announce its forthcoming summit, Ndili noted that Nigerians recognise quality healthcare when received, which is one of the reasons why some PHCs were empty because do not have drugs and other materials.

"80 per cent of patients going to the hospital are those seeking primary healthcare services, which denotes that patients can be taken care of at the primary health level," she said.

Urging for private sector intervention in the health sector, she lauded Sterling Bank for contributing in terms of sponsoring health events and ensuring Nigerians attain quality healthcare services.

Ndili said: "We know that government doesn't have enough funding to improve the capital infrastructure in the health sector. Considering the budget, the current expenditure is like 80 per cent and the capital is like 20 per cent, and this doesn't match. So there is a need for private sector intervention in the health sector."

The Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Bank Plc, Abubakar Suleiman, expressed the need for digital intervention in the health sector, adding that the invention of technology will enhance data gathering to stimulate accessible healthcare services in Nigeria.

"We have found out that bringing people together to get them to do more than what they can do is a difficult task. Our approach is to say we should have a bit of influence in bringing resources together.

"We want agile mind, digital platforms and mental skills. It is obvious that we can't use traditional media to add up, so this is an opportunity for development.

"If we are to solve health problem in Nigeria, it can't be solved by doctors alone, but when different stakeholder need to come together and work together."

The Founder, Premier Medical System (PMS), Dr. Niyi Osamiluyi, who applauded Sterling Bank for partnering the organisation, said: "This partnership couldn't have been better because digital bank is beginning to come to stay in Nigeria.

"Everyone is beginning to realise private sector in healthcare and tremendous effort by Sterling Bank to champion digital health".