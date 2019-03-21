Nigeria: Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc, Destroys Over 95 Houses in Ekiti

No fewer than ninety-five houses have been destroyed by devastating rainstorm that blew across many communities in Ekiti State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that many people were rendered homeless by the torrential rainfall which lasted several hours.

The worst hit are Ekiti communities in Irepidun local government area of the state where over 43 houses were affected.

The Alare of Are Ekiti, Oba Boluade Adebiyi, the Alare of Are Ekiti who spoke with journalists in Ado Ekiti, called on both the state and the federal governments to come to the aid of his community.

Oba Adebiyi lamented that his palace and Anisulowo Compound at Inisa in Odo ode Idemorun, Ileko and more than thirty other buildings were affected by the heavy rainstorm that has rendered many homeless.

According to the monarch, "immediately after the rainstorm, I sent some of my Chiefs to inform the state government and also contacted the officials of the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA) and we are awaiting their quick response "

While explaining that the victims are yet to get relief materials, the monarch expressed the hope that both the Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA) and its Federal counterpart that had jointly visited the community will do something very soon.

Also speaking on the incident, the General Manager of Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Buruji Olajide told newsmen that Are Ekiti was not the only community in the state affected by the rainstorm.

Olajide disclosed that Ado Ekiti, the state capital and some other communities in like, Afao and Igbemo, in Irepodun / Ifelodun Local Government of Ekiti State were equally affected. Other towns like are Isan Ekiti and Iludun in Oye Local Government were also hit by the heavy rainstorm.

He said, " The State Emergency Management Agency and NEMA have jointly visited some of the affected areas for on the spot assessment of the damages. More thirty houses were destroyed in each of Isan and Iludun. Twenty seven roof houses were blown off in Afao, more than forty two houses were affected in Are Ekiti. Among the properties destroyed in Afao was the newly completed Gifted Academy in Afao Ekiti.

"We have visited some of the affected communities to assess the level damages. We have been able to establish that more than 69 houses were affected, we thank God that no casualty was recorded, but we are still compiling our report ,when it is ready ,we shall state the total number of the victims."