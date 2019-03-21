Kenya/Sudan: Sudan Hits Kenya in U23 Afcon Qualifier

Nairobi — Red hot Al Hilal forward Waleed Bakhiet scored twice as hosts Sudan beat Kenya's Emmerging Stars 2-0 in the first leg of the African Under-23 Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Khartoum on Wednesday night.

Bakhiet scored a goal in either half as the Sudanese took a huge advantage ahead of next week's return leg at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Tuesday.

The Francis Kimanzi coached team will need to win the game by a margin of three clear goals to progress to the final round of qualification where a meeting between either Nigeria or Libya awaits.

The AFCON Under-23 will also be used as a qualification tournament for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Starting XI

Brian Bwire (GK), David Owino, Yusuf Mainge, Mike Kibwage, Johnstone Omurwa, Teddy Osok (C), James Mazembe, Ibrahim Shambi, John Avire, Alwyn Tera, Jafari Owiti

Substitutes

Timothy Odhiambo (GK), Boniface Onyango, Tobias Omondi, Sven Yidah, Boniface Mukhekhe, Ovella Ochieng, Sydney Lokale