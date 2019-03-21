Kenya/Rwanda: Rwandan Defender Kayumba Arrives at Leopards' Den

AFC Leopards have agreed on a deal in principle to sign Sofapaka defender Soter Kayumba on a short-term deal, Nairobi News understands.

The Rwanda international has been training with the club since the start of this week, and his inclusion to the squad is expected to shore up a defence that has conceded 23 times in 17 league matches.

Kayumba joined Sofapaka last November and has struggled to hold a first team place under coach John Baraza.

At Leopards, Kayumba will link up with compatriot Andre Casa Mbungo who is currently in charge at Ingwe's den.

NEW SIGNINGS

Kayumba becomes the third signing for the club this week with all of the additions involving centre backs.

Last week, Leopards signed Harambee Stars defender David 'Cheche' Ochieng on a short term deal and on Tuesday announced the acquisition of former club captain Anthony Kimani as an assistant coach.

Kayumba's arrival means the club is expected to release either Ghanaian defender Isaac Oduro or Ugandan winger Baker Lukooya so as to free up space on the foreign quota list.