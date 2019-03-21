Nigeria: 'High' Set to Change the Narrative On Drug Abuse in Nigeria

Reports say about 3 million codeine-containing cough preparations are consumed daily in Kano and about 6 million bottles in the Northwest; it is reported that 40% of Nigerian youths engage in drug abuse.

'High', a stage play, is set to dramatize the phenomena of drug abuse and prescription medication in Nigeria. This contemporary new play discusses a number of themes such as peer pressure, drug abuse, depression, self-esteem, sexual activity, cyber addiction, alcohol use, and body image.

It tells the story of a group of teenage friends on holiday from their separate boarding schools. Even though they grew up together, they are in completely different places in their lives. When one of them suffers a drug overdose, it causes a major problem within the clique, forcing their parents to get involved and face the truth about their children and about themselves.

Following the two-time sold-out runs of the Nigerian adaptation of Ntozake Shange's famous play "For Colored Girls", by Keke Hammond (CEO/Founder of Rue14 Studios), 'High' is scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 13th and Sunday 14th April 2019 at Shell Hall, MUSON Center with performances at 2 pm and 6 pm daily.

Written by Osang Abang, actor Ade Laoye as the associate producer and directed by Kenneth Uphopho, 'High' features a wonderful cast which includes Najite Dede, Akah Nnani, Abayomi Alvin, Paul Adams, Bunmi Sogade, Philips Chima, Genoveva Umeh and more.

This show is not suitable for children under 10 years old.

'High' is proudly supported by Guardian Life.