Rwanda/Cote d'Ivoire: Afcon 2019 Qualifiers - Mashami Names Final Squad for Ivory Coast Clash

Amavubi head coach, Vincent Mashami, has named his final 23-man squad for the AFCON 2019 qualifier against Côte d'Ivoire on Saturday.

The two sides face-off at Stade Bouaké in Ivory Coast in their final Group 'H' clash. Les Elephants won the first-leg 2-1 at Kigali Stadium last September.

All the seven foreign-based stars made it to the final squad, with only four players dropped out from the initial 27-man provisional squad that started trained last Thursday.

The four players who were left out of the squad include two defenders Saidi Iragire (Mukura) and Hussein Habimana (Rayon Sports), and APR midfield duo of Amran Nshimiyimana and Andrew Buteera.

Final 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Omar Rwabugiri (Mukura), Yves Kimenyi (APR) and Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker FC, Kenya).

Defenders: Abdul Rwatubyaye (Sporting KC, USA), Salomon Nirisarike (AFC Tubize, Belgium), Thierry Manzi (Rayon Sports), Prince Buregeya (APR), Fitina Omborenga (APR), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (APR), Eric Rutanga (Rayon Sports) and Eric Iradukunda (Rayon sports).

Midfielders: Ally Niyonzima (APR), Kevin Muhire (El Dakhleya, Egypt), Olivier Niyonzima (Rayon Sports), Eric Nsabimana (AS Kigali) and Djihad Bizimana (Waasland Beveren, Belgium).

Forwards: Meddie Kagere (SC Simba, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Muhadjiri Hakizimana (APR), Dominique Savio Nshuti (APR), Juma Nizeyimana (Kiyovu), Lague Byiringiro (APR) and Bertrand Iradukunda (Mukura VS).