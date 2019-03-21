Rwanda/Congo-Kinshasa: She-Amavubi Set for DR Congo Friendly

The national women's football team host their DR Congo counterparts in an international friendly match at Umuganda Stadium, in Rubavu District, on March 26.

According to head coach Sosthene Habimana, the match is aimed at preparing She-Amavubi for future competitions.

"The purpose of the match is to prepare our team for future competitions. I have summoned a team that comprises youngsters and experienced players, and I believe they will make a strong unit for a long time," said Habimana.

The former Rayon Sports coach and his 24 players started training at Umuganda Stadium on Wednesday after announcing the squad on Tuesday afternoon.

On the other hand, DR Congo will use the game as part of their preparations for the upcoming African qualifiers for the Japan 2020 Olympics.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers:Judith Nyirabashitsi (Baobab Queens, Tanzania), Helene Uwizeyimana (AS Kigali) and Hamida Uwatesi (EAC Kabutare).

Defenders:Joselyne Mukantaganira (AS Kigali), Anne Nyirahabimana (Scandinavia), Milliam Nyiransanzabera (Rambura), Louise Maniraguha (AS Kigali), Immacule Uwimbabazi (Kamonyi), Sifa Nibagwire Gloria (AS Kigali), Alody Kayitesi (AS Kigali), Goreth Niyonkuru (ES Mutunda) and Albertine Mutuyimana (Kamonyi).

Midfielders:Alice Kalimba (AS Kigwali), Nadine Mukandayisenga (Scandinavia), Jeanette Mukeshimana (AS Kigali), Andorsene Uwase (ES Mutunda), Dudja Umwariwase (AS Kigali) and Sophie Nimugaba (AS Kigali).

Forwards:Fatuma Kankindi (Scandinavia), Anne Marie Ibangarye (AS Kigali), Libery Nibagwire (AS Kigali), Callixte Iradukunda (AS Kigali), Beatrice Uwamahoro (Kamonyi), Marie Claire Mushimiyimana (Scandinavia).

Technical staff:Sosthene Habimana (head coach), Shabani Mbarushimana (assistant coach), Seraphine Umunyana (second assistant coach), JMV Safari Mustafa (goalkeeping coach) and Jennifer Ujeneza (physiotherapist).