Rwanda: Gisagara Start Preps for African Champs

Gisagara volleyball club have stepped up their preparations ahead of the 2019 Men's African Club Championship - slated from March 31 to April 11 in Cairo, Egypt.

The two-time reigning champions of the domestic league are training daily at Gisagara Gymnasium, and will be having their last four days of training at Amahoro Stadium, in Kigali, before the team flies to Egypt on March 29.

Both Gisagara and Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) booked tickets to Africa's top tier club championships after winning the league titles, in men and women's categories, of the 2017/2018 season last June.

RRA have so far had a disappointing campaign at the Women's African Club Championship in Egypt, which started last Saturday, where they lost their first two games in Group C. By press time Wednesday, their final group encounter against Egypt's Shooting was yet to get underway.

They suffered early exit from the continental showpiece after losing in straight sets to Pipeline of Kenya in their opener on Sunday before Cameroun side FAP overpowered them in an identical loss on Monday.

On the other hand, Gisagara return to continental scene after missing last year's edition of the tournament, having been disqualified just days before the kick-off for delaying to confirm their participation to organizers.

Speaking to Times Sport on Wednesday, Augustin Ntivuguruzwa, the club's president, said that "preparations are going on well, and everything is in order for the travel."