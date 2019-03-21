20 March 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: 8th Luxor African Film Festival Pays Tribute to Tunisian Cinema

Tunis — A tribute was paid to Tunisian cinema on the opening ceremony of the 8th edition of the Luxor African Film Festival (March 15-21, 2019).

During the ceremony, Tunisia's ambassador to Egypt Nejib Ménif and the director of the Carthage Film Festival Néjib Ayed received the Shield in tribute to Tunisian cinema.

The festival's management paid tribute to Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha, who since 1994 has produced several Tunisian and foreign films, including "Sabria" by Abderrahmen Sissako, "Men's Season" by Moufida Tlatli, "Baraket" by Jamila Sahraoui and "Red Satin" by Raja Amari.

Bouchoucha also works to promote young filmmakers from the South through the creation of a workshop associated with the Carthage Film Festival (JCC) in 1992 and a script development workshop "Sud Ecriture" in 1997.

Tunisia is represented in the official competition of the Luxor African Film Festival with three films: Nejib Belkadhi's feature film "Regarde-Moi", Hager Nefzi's documentary "Ghzela" and Emna Najjar's "Valse de l'aube" short film.

