Kenya: KRU Elections on as Union Defies Sports Ministry Directive

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) annual general meeting scheduled for Wednesday at the RFUEA grounds will go on despite efforts by the Ministry of Sports to halt the elections.

An impromptu KRU Board meeting on Tuesday night at RFUEA grounds resolved that the meeting, where elections for KRU chairmanship and three board members will take place, must go on as per the Union's constitution.

"Further to our earlier communication and after extensive consultation, the AGM will continue as scheduled, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 3pm at the RFUEA grounds," said KRU Secretary, Oduor Gangla in a statement after the meeting.

"This decision is anchored upon clause 12.4 of the KRU constitution which provides that a duly constituted General Meeting can only be adjourned at that particular meeting."

Gangla had late on Tuesday indicated in a statement that the ministry had requested for the postponement so as to allow for a stakeholders meeting to sort out the problems in rugby before the election.

Gangla is one of the contestants for the chairmanship. He will battle it out with former KRU vice chairman Sasha Mutai and former KRU treasurer Asiko Owiro for the top seat.