Kenya: Ex-Harambee Stars Keeper's Scandinavian Sojourn Continues

Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi has joined Finnish top tier side Helsingfors, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old joins from Kongsvinger after his contract with the Norwegian side expired at the turn of 2019.

"New city, new territory, new colours to defend with heart, pride and passion," Origi, who acquired Norwegian citizenship in 2017, tweeted on Tuesday.

"I didn't really know anything about IFK, but Tor (Thodesen) contacted me and told me that HIFK need a goalkeeper so I went online and checked on IFK," he is further quoted as saying on the club's website.

"What I saw impressed me. An association with a long history and fantastic supporters. I want to know more about the club so I was in contact with the association."

"I know Arnold well. He played for me in Moss FK the year 2011. He is a purposeful person and a professional who works hard during every match and training. Arnold has created a name for himself in Norway, first and foremost through his five seasons in Lillestrøm SK at the highest series level," Helsingfors coach Tor Thodesen said of the former Mathare United and Tusker custodian.

"Now he wanted a new challenge and despite other offers, he chose Helsinki and IFK, when he felt that it was a suitable challenge for him."

Helsingfors is the oldest club in Finland having been formed in 1897. It earned promotion to the country's top flight known as the Veikkausliiga in the 2015 season.

Origi, who has 38 caps for Kenya, will be hoping to make his maiden appearance in Finland in the opening match of the season away to SJK on April 3.

He unsuccessfully tried out with English premiership side Crystal Palace last year.