Kenya/Ghana: 'Ghana Here We Come' - Ministry Releases Sh25 Million for Stars Trip

Football Kenya Federation on Tuesday confirmed that the government has released Sh25 million for Harambee Stars trip to Ghana for their dead rubber 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group "F" qualification match.

The money, which is part of the Sh244 million approved budget for preparing the team for the Cup of Nations finals set for Egypt in June, hit FKF's account on Tuesday evening.

"The remainder of the money will be transferred to the federation this Friday," FKF communication officer Barry Otieno confirmed.

The team had been hit with financial crisis days to the crucial game as Kenya aims to finish the group on a high.

The Sebastien Migne-coached side top the group on seven points, one ahead of Ghana.

The two nations have already qualified for the 24-team competition that goes down in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

Stars depart for Accra, Ghana on Wednesday evening transiting through Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The match will be played on Saturday at Ohen Djan Sports Stadium in Accra from 9pm.