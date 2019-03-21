Kenya: FKF Now Moves to Curb Double Signing

There will be no more double signing starting July this year after the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) initiated measures to root out the incidents.

From the 2019/20 season that kicks off in July, all teams will be required to transact their transfer activities through the world football governing body, Fifa's Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS).

The digitization of domestic transfers was actualised after a two-day workshop at the Strathmore Business School attended by officials from SportPesa Premier League (SPL) clubs, National Super League and women premier league clubs.

They were taken through the system's fundamentals as well as the player transfer process.

"We have had cases of double signing and conflicts between clubs during transfer windows. The process has also involved a lot of paperwork," FKF CEO Robert Muthomi said during the closing ceremony of the workshop on Tuesday.

"It is for this reason that FKF has in conjunction with Fifa invited local clubs to take them through this system, which will digitise all transfers to ensure transparency and efficiency."

DTMS is the domestic version of the International Transfer Matching System (ITMS) that provides federation and its affiliate clubs the ability to manage national and international transfers of players.

The system, which has been integrated with the ITMS, also generates transfer activity reports and has greater monitoring capacity to enhance transparency and domestic governance.