Kenya: Brace for Water Rationing, Murang'a Town Residents Told

Water consumers in Murang'a town and its environs have been advised to use it sparingly after inflow to the treatment plant of Murang'a Water and Sewerage Company (Muwasco) reduced to 30 percent due to ongoing drought.

Muwasco Managing Director Daniel Ng'ang'a said due to reduced inflow, the company has resorted to water rationing in the villages to ensure steady and stable supply of water to the company's service area.

PLANT TREES

Speaking on Wednesday when he received officials of Kericho Water and Sewerage Company (Kewasco) who toured the company on a benchmarking visit, Mr Ng'ang'a encouraged farmers to plant trees when rains come.

But he said there is no cause for alarm as the company has improved its efficiency by reducing the non-revenue water (the treated water lost from the main pipes to the taps) and stolen water to 24 percent.

"Due to the current drought that has rocked the country, water inflow to the treatment works has reduced to 30 percent but we are managing the situation by rationing water to villages for 12 hours," he said.

CHEAP GAS

The Muwasco director announced that the water firm is at an advanced stage of producing electricity and also gas through the sewerage site, which will be 50 percent cheaper than the LPG gas.

He said a feasibility study has been completed and that they are identifying partners who will fund the project.

"Once the project is complete, the institutions near Karii village where the sewer is located will benefit with power and street lights while the gas produced will be sold to locals at a subsidised cost," he announced.

On his part, Kericho County Executive Member for Water Geoffrey Ruto said they hope to learn more from Muwasco on diversifying Kewasco's portfolio and minimising non-revenue water.

WATER LOSS

"Although the two companies, Muwasco and Kewasco, begun at the same time, Muwasco has made major strides in diversifying their portfolio and managing loss of water better than us since we lose 52 percent of the treated water leading to a loss of Sh4 million," he said.

He added that 25 of 39 tributaries that feed Kimugu River, the company's main source of water, have dried up, a move that dealt a major blow to the company's operations.

He added that their visit to Muwasco will play a vital role in helping them manage their infrastructure.

"Muwasco does not get a coin from Murang'a County government while the Kericho administration supports Kewasco with Sh60 million every year yet we are struggling with managing our infrastructure. We want to know what to do right to emulate this company," he said.