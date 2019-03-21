Kenya/Tanzania: Kenya U-19 Cricketers Hit Tanzania in World Cup Qualifiers

Kenya's under-19 skipper, Sukhdeep Singh, played a captain's innings on Wednesday blasting a quick half a century as Kenya beat Tanzania by eight wickets in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Africa World Cup qualifiers at the Wanderers Ground, Windhoek, Namibia.

Sukhdeep's 53 runs came off 38 deliveries, with two boundaries and four sixes. He was Kenya's highest runs getter.

Batting first, Tanzania scored 143 runs by the time all their batsmen were sent back to the pavilion with seven balls of their allotted 50 overs used. Baraka Laiza (27 off 62 balls with a boundary) top scored for his team.

Salimini Saidi (18 off 51 balls) and Ashish Shah, who was unbeaten on 16 that came off 62 balls with two boundaries, were the only other Tanzania batsmen who posted double digit figures on the scoreboard.

Kenya's wickets were shared among Hashit Vekaria (2/36), Sukhdeep (2/16), Jairaj Pujura (2/24) and Vraj Patel (1/20).

In reply, Kenya was home and dry, 145 with eight wickets and 78 balls in hand. Kenya was given a flying start by their opening pair of Shukraj Ghataora, who was unbeaten on 52, that came off 110 deliveries with two boundaries and Shukan Mehta (28 off 67 balls with a boundary). The duo put on an opening stand of 67 runs.

Ghataora also shared a second wicket stand of 71 with Sukhdeep, the best partnership for the side.

The two Tanzania wickets were shared between Dhrumil Mehta (1/34) and Krutik Thakar (1/10).