Kenya: Oduor Gangla Elected New KRU Chairman

Oduor Gangla is the new Kenya Rugby Union chairman. Oduor, who is also the Union's Secretary garnered 33 votes, beating former vice chairman Sasha Mutai who polled 20 votes.

The other contestant during the Annual General Meeting, Asiko Owiro, only managed a paltry two votes.

Gangla takes over from Richard Omwela.

The elections were held at the RFUEA grounds and were presided over by IEBC official Martin Simatwa.

John Kilonzo, Ray Olendo, Moses Ndale and Kikechi Kombo were elected as new directors.

Kilonzo made a come back to the board with the highest number of votes, polling 32 votes. Ndale, who is also making a return to the board, got 26 votes, with Olendo, who retained his position in the board, getting 28 votes.

Newcomer Kombo garnered 25 votes to secure the last position as a director.

Those who fell on the way are Ian Mugambi and Ezekiel Owuor, who failed to retain his positions with 23 and 22 votes respectively. Others are Ken Thimba with 18 votes, Peris Mukoko 13 votes, Angela Olum 10 votes and Sarah Otieno five votes.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) resolved to go on with their AGM despite efforts by the Ministry of Sports to halt the elections.

An impromptu KRU Board meeting on Tuesday night at RFUEA grounds resolved that the meeting, where elections for KRU chairmanship and three board members will take place, must go on as per the Union's constitution.

"Further to our earlier communication and after extensive consultation, the AGM will continue as scheduled, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 3pm at the RFUEA grounds," said KRU Secretary, Oduor Gangla in a statement after the meeting.

"This decision is anchored upon clause 12.4 of the KRU constitution which provides that a duly constituted General Meeting can only be adjourned at that particular meeting."

Gangla had late on Tuesday indicated in a statement that the ministry had requested for the postponement so as to allow for a stakeholders meeting to sort out the problems in rugby before the election.