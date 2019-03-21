Kenya Pipeline Storm Club Champs Quarters

Kenya Pipeline have stormed the quarter-finals of the ongoing Women's Africa Club Volleyball Championship in Cairo after easily defeating Cameroon army side FAP 3-1(22-25,25-8,25-18,25-12) on Wednesday.

Coached by ex-international Margaret Indakhala, Pipeline survived a scare in the first set to take charge of the proceedings in this contest and triumph by a healthy margin.

The victory catapults the seven times continental champions to the summit of Group C with maximum points from three victories, following earlier wins versus Rwanda Revenue Authority and hosts Shooting VC.

After a slow start, veteran setter Janet Wanja starred for the oil merchants with brilliant serves in the second set that subdued the West Africans.

The four sets tussle proved a prediction come true for Indakhala and captain Triza Atuka.

"We had a real scare in the first set. The West Africans came on strong setting a wide gap between us that closing was an uphill task. However, we discovered weak blocks on the flanks that we capitalized on to emerge victorious," said Triza Atuka.

KPC now await the runners up in Group 'B ' consisting Kenya Commercial Bank, Club Feminine De, Catharge (CFC) from Tunisia and DGSP of Congo Brazzaville.

A total of 17 teams from different countries in Africa are taking part in the tournament.