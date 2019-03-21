Zimbabwe: Harare Suspends Water Rationing Schedule

Harare City Council has suspended its water rationing schedule in circulation due to the acute shortage of chemicals to produce clean water which meets demand.

In a statement, city's corporate communications manager Mr Michael Chideme said supplies from Mozambique have been affected due to the effects of Cyclone Idai.

Cyclone Idai has left more than 100 people dead and caused destruction of road infrastructure in Mozambique and the eastern parts of Zimbabwe, resulting in a crippled road transport network between the two countries.

"The water rationing schedule in circulation has been suspended because the city does not have adequate water treatment chemicals to produce water that meets the schedule demand.

"Our suppliers are failing to bring in the chemicals from Beira (Mozambique) due to the effects of Cyclone Idai that has affected the supply routes.

"One of our local suppliers is facing electricity challenges and is, therefore, unable to deliver our orders," he said.

He said the city council will re-advertise the rationing schedule once the supply situation improves.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Harare Mayor Clr Herbert Gomba appealed to the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz) to allow council to procure chemicals from local suppliers.

"We ask Praz to allow our procurement unit to procure from those who have the products locally and had not won tenders as is in the law to at least give new directives to mitigate the problems we are facing.

"That is my appeal to the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe board, since the situation is getting out of hand," Clr Gomba said.

Most suburbs in Harare are experiencing serious water woes due to the shortage of water treatment chemicals, with the city now pinning hopes on Higherlife Foundation to provide the required foreign currency to purchase chemicals.

Due to the shortage of the chemicals, the city council had drafted a water rationing schedule in an effort to equally distribute clean water to all residents using the limited chemicals available.