Kenya/Ghana: Were Dropped as Migne Names 22 for Ghana Clash

Zambia-based hitman Jesse Jackson Were was shockingly left out of the 22-man Harambee Stars squad that is set to play Black Stars of Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations group "F" qualifier on Saturday in Accra.

The Zesco United striker was called on to replace Japan-based Michael Olunga, who sustained a hamstring injury while on club duty.

Despite his incredible form both in the Zambian league and the continental matches, Stars coach Sebastien Migne seemed to have other plans upfront.

The former Tusker man was snubbed in the two-leg qualifier against Ethiopia October last year.

He had been called up for the Ghana clash September last year but was an unused substitute but later clocked 45 minutes in a 1-0 over Malawi during a friendly match two days later at Kasarani stadium.

Sofapaka's Pistone Mutamba, Kakamega Homeboyz forward Allan Wanga and Libya-based Masoud Juma are the three strikers named.

Also left out are Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks and Cliff Nyakeya from Mathare United.

The team departs for Ghana on Thursday at 5am via Addis Ababa.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St Georges, Ethiopia), Farouk Shikalo (Bandari), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders: Erick "Marcelo" Ouma (Vasalund, Sweden), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC, Zambia), David Owino (Zesco, Zambia), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg, South Africa), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya)

Midfielders: Erick Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas B, Spain), Paul Were (Trikala, Greece), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Christopher Tangen Mbamba (Oskarshamns, Sweden), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka, Kenya), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia)

Forwards: Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz), Pistone Mutamba (Sofapaka), Masud Juma (Al Nassr, Libya)