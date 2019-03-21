Nigeria/Egypt: Egypt's Top Goalkeeper Withdraws From Friendly With Nigeria

After the withdrawal of Mohamed Salah from the Pharaohs squad to take on the Super Eagles in an international friendly in Asaba next week Tuesday, Entag El-Harby's goalkeeper, Amer Amer has also withdrawn from the game due to injury.

Amer was a late call up by coach Javier Aguire to the Pharaohs who have qualified for the AFCON 2019 they are hosting in June. The clash with the Super Eagles is more of a warm up game after weekend's dead-rubber AFCON qualifier away trip to Niger.

The 32 year-old goalkeeper suffered the knock during a training session at the Borg El-Arab Stadium yesterday with 18 players in attendance.

The inform goalkeeper was in line to make his international debut after his exceptional performances for Entag El-Harby this season, which saw him start every game for the military club, in which he kept six clean sheets.

He becomes the second goalkeeper to miss the March internationals through injury after Al Wehda's Mohamed Awad, who sustained a calf injury while playing for his club last month.

Despite the two absentees, the Pharaohs are not expected to face any problems in the goalkeeping area with Zamalek's Mahmoud Gennesh, Ahmed El-Shennawy of Pyramids, and Smouha's Mahmoud Abou-Gabal also in the group.

Since the retirement of Pharaohs' legendary safe hands, El Hadary, after the World Cup in Russia, Egypt has been on the search for another goalkeeper to fill the vacuum.