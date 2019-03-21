Gambia: Ahmadiyaa Delegation Calls On President Barrow

A delegation of the Ahmadiyaa Muslim Jamaat has paid a courtesy call on His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, at State House. The delegation was headed by the Emir of The Gambia Jamaat, Baba F. Trawalleh and they were accompanied by the Hon. Minister of Information and Communications Infrastructure, Mr. Ebrima Sillah.

Their visit to State House came after the Muslim TV Ahmadiyaa (MTA) International handed over a newly equipped TV studios/ handed over new TV studios to the state broadcaster, GRTS. MTA International is also building its own studios in Banjul where they will soon begin recording programs and broadcasting on MTA International channels.

President Barrow expressed excitement about the support of the Ahmadiyaa Muslim Jamaat towards the country. He assured that their participation in the development of the country is embraced by the government, and expressed thanks to the Jamaat for the partnership.

"I prayed that we have more investors and development partners like the Jamaat to come and support the development of the country," President Barrow said.

Emir Baba F. Trawalleh explained that the purpose of the visit was to say "Salam" to the President, after handing over the second studio to GRTS.

"Jamaat is trying within our means, to contribute to support all development areas besides health and education. That this country will eventually be a great nation and the people of the country can benefit as far its social aims are concerned," the Amir said.

The Jamaat is also into agriculture. It is working on building additional new hospital and an international technical training college here in Banjul. He said all of these projects are geared towards complementing the national development goals of the President.

Munir Uddin Shams, Managing Director of MTA International, expressed delight at the cooperation with GRTS.

"The founder of the Ahmadiyaa Muslim community has said that he has been sent by Allah for two purposes: to bring people nearer to God and to serve humanity. These are important to us and they are the reasons the Ahmadiyaa Muslim Jamaat has been establishing schools and hospitals in Africa, and other African countries," Mr. Shams explained.