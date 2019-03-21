Seychelles/Nigeria: Seychelles Players Who Can Cause Eagles Problems

As the Pirates of Seychelles prepare to face off against Nigeria in the inconsequential AFCON 2019 qualifier at the Stephen Keshi Stadium tomorrow, it is important to learn a thing or two about the opposition.

Though the Gavin Jeanne-led side put up little in terms of creativity or trying to stop the Super Eagles when they clashed at the Stade Linité in Mahè, the players picked to execute this dead-rubber fixture should not expect a walk in the park lest they might stand to see their bubble busted by their less illustrious opponents.

After their 3-0 loss to Nigeria in the first tie of this game, the East African nation who might be eyeing a revenge mission will rely on these players if they can pull it off or even get any result to massage their ego..

Leroy Coralie: The striker who plays with Seychelles Second Division club, Red Star FC is skilled enough to put in good assists or even a goal should the backline go to bed at any moment of the game.

His goal against Comoros after coming off the bench in a COSAFA Cup game to earn his team a draw last year as well as their solitary goal in a loss to Libya in an AFCON qualifier are all testament to his quality.

Benoit Marie: Central defender. Marie plies his trade with hometown club, Cote D'or FC and showed off his defensive potentials at the utmost when Seychelles earned themselves an impressive draw against South Africa last year.

The 26-year-old will, no doubt try to foil the plans of the Nigerian attackers yet again if he is called upon to lead his team's rear.

Collin Esther: Esther, 30 brings a huge wealth of experience with him having been with the national team since 2014.

The La Passe FC midfielder is expected to keep his team's play ticking in the middle of the park and will have the likes of Semi Ajayi, John Ogu, Alex Iwobi to contend with.