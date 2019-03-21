Gambia: Mutual Solidarity Gestures Gambia-Cuba On the Occasion of the 40th Anniversary of Its Bilateral Relations

Banjul, Mar. 18 - The Gambia and Cuba exchanged mutual solidarity gestures last weekend, when representatives of two friendship organizations here condemned the most recent aggressions of the United States against the largest of the Antilles. At the same time, members of the Cuban Medical Brigade (BMC) attended to more than 300 inhabitants of the small town of Basori, in a Community Health Day.

Both events were dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the bilateral relations between the two sister nations, to be held on May 19, and the 23rd birthday of BMC in The Gambia, to be held on June 28 next.

Meeting at the Banjul headquarters of the Cuban Embassy, members of the friendship associations and Gambian graduates in the Caribbean nation rejected the resurgence of the blockade imposed by Washington on the Island of dignity for six decades.

They agreed that it was necessary to strengthen international support for the Cuban people at a time when the regime of President Donald Trump is attacking it with greater intensity, as part of the old and frustrated U.S. policy of destroying the famous revolution in Latin America and the Caribbean, and example for the world.

They also refuted the siege and the threat of military intervention maintained by Washington against the Bolivarian Revolution in Venezuela, and spoke for the immediate freedom of Brazilian leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, unjustly imprisoned in his country.

In that meeting, the president of the Gambia-Cuba Friendship Association, Momodou Grant, affirmed that the people of Fidel Castro have always been in solidarity with Africa, and therefore this continent and in particular his country, must remain so, and with more force, with the dean archipelago of the Caribbean.

While the activity was taking place in the Cuban diplomatic mission, a group of doctors and health personnel from the BMC in the Gambia assisted the inhabitants of the town of Basori, about 20 kilometers from Banjul.

During this Health Day in the Community, which will be repeated in other villages of this country in western Africa, more than 300 patients had consultation time with doctors in another humanitarian gesture to which the famed and prestigious Cuban Army of Batas Blancas has accustomed us.