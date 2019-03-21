Zimbabwe: Triumphant Special Olympics Team Returns

THE Zimbabwe team, which wrote a successful story at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in the United Arab Emirates, is scheduled to return home this morning.
The team won a number of medals and organisers said they are expected to touch down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at about 11am today.
Scores of parents are set to welcome them back home.
Final Medals Tally from the Special Olympics
World Summer Games 2019
Medals
7 Gold
3 Silver
5 Bronze
Total 15 Medals
Athletics
Tapiwa Mutsikira: 1500m :Gold
Mufarowashe Shambira: 400m: Gold
800m Gold
Sherpherd Patrick:1500m: Gold
800m: Gold
Barbara Njovo: 200m Silver
Barbara Njovo:100m Bronze
Golf
1 Derreck Chifamba/Lawrence Mahowa: Unified 9 Holes: Bronze Nyasha Chikara skills; Silver Takudzwa Matonhodze Skills: Silver Obbley Gwezere Skills Bronze Michael Tungamirai Mudyanadzo 18 holes Gold Munyaradzi Musariri: Bronze Raramayi Mutingondo: 4th Place
Bocce Unified Doubles
Dadirai Jack & Hallel Guri: Gold
Tinotenda Chisveto & Nkosilathi Gwayi; Bronze