Zimbabwe: Triumphant Special Olympics Team Returns

THE Zimbabwe team, which wrote a successful story at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in the United Arab Emirates, is scheduled to return home this morning.

The team won a number of medals and organisers said they are expected to touch down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at about 11am today.

Scores of parents are set to welcome them back home.

Final Medals Tally from the Special Olympics

World Summer Games 2019

Medals

7 Gold

3 Silver

5 Bronze

Total 15 Medals

Athletics

Tapiwa Mutsikira: 1500m :Gold

Mufarowashe Shambira: 400m: Gold

800m Gold

Sherpherd Patrick:1500m: Gold

800m: Gold

Barbara Njovo: 200m Silver

Barbara Njovo:100m Bronze

Golf

1 Derreck Chifamba/Lawrence Mahowa: Unified 9 Holes: Bronze Nyasha Chikara skills; Silver Takudzwa Matonhodze Skills: Silver Obbley Gwezere Skills Bronze Michael Tungamirai Mudyanadzo 18 holes Gold Munyaradzi Musariri: Bronze Raramayi Mutingondo: 4th Place

Bocce Unified Doubles

Dadirai Jack & Hallel Guri: Gold

Tinotenda Chisveto & Nkosilathi Gwayi; Bronze