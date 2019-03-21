Zimbabwe: Emmerson Junior Hires Three Helicopters for Idai

One of President Mnangagwa's children, Emmerson Junior, yesterday hired three helicopters to assist with the recovery efforts for victims of Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Manicaland Province where over 100 people have been confirmed dead while hundreds others are missing and feared dead.

Ongoing rescue and recovery efforts have brought relief to thousands of households, with President Mnangagwa leading Zimbabweans of goodwill in assisting the stricken compatriots.

Of the three aircraft, two helicopters will support the ongoing search and rescue operation through the airlifting of stranded individuals, while the third transports a full medical team to provide urgent medical services to those affected.

"The helicopters have been immediately dispatched to the affected areas," a spokesperson told The Herald yesterday.

"All Zimbabweans are responsible for one another. Let us all continue to do what we can to assist our brothers and sisters in their hour of need."