Zimbabwe: Cyclone Forces ED to Dump Home Province 'Thank You' Rally

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was Wednesday forced to postpone his Saturday "Thank You" rally that was set for his home province of Midlands in order to give his maximum attention to the aftermath of the recent Cyclone Idai.

The country's worst natural disaster in years killed over a hundred, left more unaccounted for while also causing massive damage to land and property in parts of Manicaland province.

Mnangagwa's rally was supposed to be held at Chachacha Growth Point near Shurugwi.

It is one of the many rallies that the country's leader has lined up for different parts of the country to thank his followers for voting him as President during last year's elections.

But following the cyclone disaster that has seen Mnangagwa visit the affected area recently, Zanu PF Midlands provincial spokesperson Cornelius Mupereri announced that the rally has been postponed.

"The department of information and publicity wishes to advise the province that our intended Presidential Meet the People Rally which was scheduled for 23rd of March at Chachacha Growth Point in Shurugwi has been postponed until further notice," Mupereri said.

He added, "This is due to the fact that the nation has been plunged into mourning by the devastating effects of Cyclone Idai.

"Our President Cde ED Mnangagwa saw it fit to concentrate all the efforts, energy and resources towards our fellow citizens who were affected by the Cyclone."

President Mnangagwa recently cut short his trip to the United Arab Emirates citing the need to come home to lead processes meant to bring relief to affected citizens.

"The President has shortened his visit to the UAE to make sure that he is involved directly with the response by way of relief to victims of cyclone Idai," the Information Ministry said recently.