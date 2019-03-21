Zimbabwe: Speed Up Sewer Reticulation System Rehab, Council Urged

Deputy Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Jennifer Mhlanga has urged Chitungwiza Municipality to speed up the rehabilitation of its sewer reticulation system to avert the outbreak of water-borne diseases.

Deputy Minister Mhlanga was following up on her tour to the dormitory town last month, where she met residents who apprised her of their problems and health fears due to streams of sewage which continue to flow unattended.

She noted that there was need for urgent attention on sewer reticulation and waste management in most parts of the dormitory town.

"I have noted that there is much to be done on the ground in terms of sewer reticulation according to your plan. You have made known your intentions, but it means I have to come back and see action and not to rely on intentions only," she said.

Deputy Minister Mhlanga said there was need to improve on refuse collection.

"You must come up with a systematic refuse collection timetable that has to be followed so that you keep the town clean. You should strive to provide services expected by ratepayers so that they pay their rates.

"I hope that when the Pomona dumpsite project is commissioned you will be able to take your refuse there for it to be turned into energy," said Deputy Minister Mhlanga.

She said Government expects the 5 percent set to be released to local authorities in line with devolution to be used towards service delivery initiatives.

Chitungwiza Municipality works director Engineer David Duma said the municipality had set a budget of $1,8 million towards sewer rehabilitation in Unit M.

"Recently, when council and Highlife Foundation visited Unit M, we realised that there was no sewer system in that area. So we need connectors within the households apart from looking at the sewer trunk line and in the preliminary we need $1,8 million.

"We are yet to agree on the scope and amount of funding from Highlife over the project which will take about four to six months to be completed," he said.