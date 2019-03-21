Zimbabwe: Chinese, Stanbic Bank Donate to Cyclone Idai Victims

The Chinese community in Zimbabwe yesterday donated to the Government of Zimbabwe an assortment of goods worth thousands of dollars towards the victims of Cyclone Idai.

The assortment, which included tents, blankets and foodstuffs was handed over to the Defence and War Veterans Ministry's Permanent Secretary Mr Martin Rushwaya.

Speaking during the handover in Harare, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ambassador Guo Shaochun commended the Chinese community in Zimbabwe for heeding the call to assist Cyclone Idai victims.

"The Chinese community in Zimbabwe heeded the call from our embassy and took the lead in raising funds and mobilising resources to the best of their ability to support the Zimbabwean people.

"The total value of the donation is $20 000 and today what you see here is just the first batch, more is coming," he said.

Ambassador Shaochun also sent a message of condolence to the bereaved families.

"On behalf of the Chinese government and embassy, I would like to express our deep condolences and profound sympathy to the lives lost and to the bereaved families of the victims of the disaster.

"We believe under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, the Zimbabwean people will be able to recover from this disaster."

Speaking at the same occasion, Mr Rushwaya commended the Chinese gesture saying the donation will go a long way in alleviating challenges faced by the affected communities.

"Let me express my appreciation to the Chinese community for responding positively to the call by President Mnangagwa for assistance to the effected. This donation will go a long way in alleviating the challenges faced by the affected," he said.

Stanbic Bank also joined the list of well-wishers for Cyclone Idai victims by purchasing an assortment of goods worth RTGS $200 000.

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe head of marketing and corporate communications Mr Palmer Mugavha said RTGS $200 000 was used to purchase 39 tents, 5 by 2,5 KVA generators, 700 blankets, 2 000 cases of bottled water, 2 000 packs of reusable sanitary pads and 500 thick black plastic sheets.

Mr Mugavha added that another RTGS $50 000 has been set aside for other critical needs encountered by the teams.