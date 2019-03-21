Uganda: 43 Police Cadet Officers Sue Govt Over Salary Cuts

Kampala — A total of 43 police officer cadets have sued government on allegations of recruiting them but along the way, for not paying them at the rate stipulated.

The group in their law suit filed before the High Court in Kampala on March 15, contends that government recruited them in 2015 under the "science professionals" category and their salaries were in 2018, enhanced to Shs2.2m.

They said following the enhancement of their pay, the police management has instead been paying them less than what was stipulated in their appointment letters.

"Following the government national budget for the financial year 2018/2019, salaries of all scientists in all government ministries, departments and local government were enhanced, including the plaintiffs' salaries (officer cadet) wherein the plaintiffs were earning Shs2.2m per month for the first four months (July to October)," reads in a part the court particulars of the officer cadet officers.

Adding: "To the plaintiff's surprise and dismay, the above terms and conditions of service have of recent been violated by the Uganda Police Force by paying a far less salary than the one stipulated in the letters of appointment yet the terms of appointment have never been changed."

The petitioners are demanding from government a total of more than Shs216m

They said the effects of underpaying, led them to acquire bank loans.

"The plaintiffs shall further aver and contend that as a result of the actions of the defendant (government), they have lost income to justify the award of general damages," they contend.