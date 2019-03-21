Ethiopia: Animal Quarantine Stations to Go Operational Soon

Addis Ababa — Quarantine stations and a check-post for animal built with a view of boosting quality of livestock market locally and abroad will start operation soon, according to Ministry of Agriculture.

Agriculture State Minister Gebre'egizabher Gebreyohannes said the four quarantines and check-post will boost livestock resource development by supplying healthy live animals and livestock products to neighboring countries.

Presenting the performance of the ministry to the Standing Committee of Agriculture, Pastoralist and Environmental Conservation Affairs today, he noted that the quarantines and check-post will help boost the quality of livestock export by meeting the requirements of receiving countries.

The four quarantine stations and the check-post are under construction at Mile, Jigijiga, Metema, Humera and Almehal.

The quarantines at Mile and Metema are completed while water and other infrastructures are being installed at Humera station, it was learned.

The next task is to work with neighboring countries on how to operate and make smooth transaction between Ethiopia and the respective countries, the state minister observed.

Gebre'egizabher further stated that the Jigjiga quarantine station is expected to be completed in April, 2019.

Though the Almehal check-post has taken a long time due the failure of the contractor, it has now reached the finalization stage, he pointed out.

According to the state minister, facilitating the establishment of laboratories and assigning experts is being undertaken for the respective centers.