Ethiopians Repatriated Home From Tanzania

Addis Ababa — Ethiopians who have been detained in Tanzanian prisons for illegally entering the country have been repatriating back to their homeland, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Additional 40 citizens are expected to arrive in Addis Ababa today, while the remaining Ethiopians are expected to return by March 22nd, Deputy Spokesperson, Abebe Mebratu told ENA.

The Ministry of foreign affairs is reportedly working in partnership with International Organization for Migration, National Disaster and Risk Management Commission, Ethiopian Airlines and the Government of Tanzania.

According to the Deputy Spokesperson, the Ethiopians have released with amnesty through consultation between the governments of Ethiopia and Tanzania.

It is to be recalled that a total of over 230 Ethiopians who have been in prisons in Tanzania returned home last November.

The government of Ethiopia is repatriating its citizens in collaboration with IOM, National Disaster Risk Management Commission, Ethiopian Airlines and Tanzanian government.

Efforts are also exerted to secure the release and repatriation of Ethiopians from Zimbabwe and other countries, Abebe said.