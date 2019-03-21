Angola: Government Needs to Keep Health and Education Expenses in Budget - Economist

Luanda — The expenses allocated to the health and education sectors must be kept in the State Budget (OGE), which is to undergo a downward revision in the coming days, taking into account the needs of these fields, defended the economist Juliana Evangelista.

OGE 2019, approved on December 14 last year, comprises revenues and expenses estimated at 11.3 billion kwanzas, 17 percent more compared to the previous budget, and allocated 6.6% to the health sector and 5.8% to education.

The Angolan government admitted last January the possibility of revising the 2019 Budget with a downtrend perspective, since the oil price in the international market is below the established benchmark in the OGE (68 dollars).

According to the economist, who spoke to ANGOP on Monday, the OGE's downward revision should not affect these two social sectors, taking into account that 6.6 percent of the budget allocated to the health and 5.8 percent to education are still very much short of the demands made by the SADC regional bloc, of which Angola is a member.