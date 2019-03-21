Ethiopia: Main Committee for Restoration of Rock-Hewn Churches to Be Formed Soon

Addis Ababa — A main committee which oversees the restoration of the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela will be established soon, according to Ethiopian Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritages.

The committee will be comprised of representatives from Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritages, Amhara Culture and Tourism Bureau, Office of the Mayor of Lalibela, and experts from the Lalibela churches.

Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritages Director, Hailu Zeleke said the main committee to be formed soon will provide general direction about the restoration work.

The restoration of the churches will be carried out jointly by Ethiopian and French professionals, it was learned.

According to the director, professionals who have been participating in various studies and researches, particularly from Addis Ababa University, Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritages, UNESCO are included in the technical committee.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Rock-Hewn Churches of Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage site last week.