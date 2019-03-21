Angola: Minister Cancels U.S.$30 Million Project for Noncompliance With Legislation

Benguela — Angola's Minister of Fisheries and Sea Maria Antonieta Baptista has ordered an immediate cancellation of construction of a large-size project worth US $ 30 million.

The decision for cancellation of the project, located in the Caota locality, southern Benguela province, followed the failure to comply with legal procedures.

At the presence of the local authorities - provincial deputy governor for political, economic and social matters Deolinda Valiangula, and the municipal administrator Alberto Guardado - the minister said that she was unaware of the project.

The project includes a shipyard for the construction and repair of boats up to 70 meters long, a cold area of ??4,200 square meters, training centre, fish processing area, general workshop, engine room "and a fuel tank of 25,500 liters.

The construction works of the project were supposed to be executed between September 2018 / November2019.

According to the official, her Office is unaware of any process related to the project and does not have any information on what has been planned to be built on the site, hence the need to impose rules.

"Our country has laws and we must abide by them (laws). The legislation itself determines all the Atlantic coast of the country is a land reserve of the State and it is up to the State to authorise this kind of works " she said.

In turn, the Angolan representative the company "Angola Daping" also shared by Chinese firm ", who preferred anonymity for alleged "defense of related interests", said the 29,000 square meters place was acquired from third party.

He said that project cost 350 million kwanzas and it occurred with the consent of the Port Authorities that indicated the procedures that were being observed until the moment of the cancellation.